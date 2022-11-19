UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Impeding Recruitment To US Embassy, To Consider Any Visa Applications - Antonov

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2022 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Russia is not impeding the recruitment process of new staff to the US embassy in Moscow and is ready to consider any visa applications, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said.

"We are not creating any obstacles or barriers to the expansion of personnel of the American embassy in Moscow... We are ready to consider any applications and ready to exchange visas on a mutually acceptable basis, although we believe that the situation with the work of the Russian embassy here (in Washington) and, of course, our counterparts in Moscow should have been normalized long time ago," Antonov told journalists.

The ambassador added that Russian diplomats do not have "a single application for consular staff at the US Embassy in Moscow." The American embassy has long suspended consular services to Russians, including issuing visas, citing a shortage of personnel as the reason.

The US State Department has said earlier that Washington and Moscow were in contact regarding lifting some of the restrictions that made it difficult for embassies to operate.

More Stories From World

