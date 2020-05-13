Russia Not Imposing Any Restrictions on Labor Migrants Amid Pandemic - Lavrov

Russia has not imposed any restrictions on labor migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is only sending back home those who have committed gross violations of the rules of their staying in the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia has not imposed any restrictions on labor migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is only sending back home those who have committed gross violations of the rules of their staying in the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have not imposed any restrictions on labor migration. The only group of persons whom we would like to send home are migrants who have committed gross violations of the regime of their stay on the territory of the Russian Federation, this is not a big group of people. And we are gradually sending them home, to the neighboring countries," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers.

The "vast majority" of migrants are not asked to leave Russia, the minister added.

"Moreover, the government has decided to grant them deferments on the issuance of patents, to extend their work permits and [to provide assistance] on tackling other bureaucratic issues, which are, of course, complicated due to restrictions and self-isolation," Lavrov went on to say.

Russia's approach to labor migration remains unchanged, Lavrov said, adding that he had not heard of any changes in relevant legislation of the SCO nations.