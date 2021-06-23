Russia Not Imposing Will on Others, Ready to Solve Global Problems on Equal Terms - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia never dictates its will to other nations, it is ready to engage in solving global and regional problems on an equal footing through the use of political and diplomatic methods, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We never impose our will on other countries. We are ready to participate in solving global and regional problems on equal grounds, using political and diplomatic methods; and to expand constructive cooperation with all the countries," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.