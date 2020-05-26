UrduPoint.com
Russia Not In Hysterics Over US Exit From Open Skies Treaty, Mulls Next Steps - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russia will not throw hysterics over the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty but will just prudently consider the next steps, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We will not throw any hysterics.

We will have a maximally prudent approach to the analysis of this situation, we will be chiefly guided by our national interests and the interests of our allies, first of all, the Republic of Belarus, which constitutes one group of countries with us within the treaty," Lavrov said at a press conference.

