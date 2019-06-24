UrduPoint.com
Russia Not In Negotiations With EU On Lifting Sanctions - Gov't Staff Deputy Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russia is not negotiating with the European Union the possibility of lifting economic sanctions, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff Sergei Prikhodko said, stressing that it is not up to Moscow to be the first one to undertake conciliatory steps.

"There are no 'negotiations' on lifting the illegitimate unilateral restrictive measures, imposed on our country. It was not Russia who started this sanctions standoff. It is not up to us to be the first to undertake conciliatory steps," Prikhodko told reporters when asked about possible negotiations with the EU on the matter.

