UrduPoint.com

Russia Not In Talks With OSCE On Observers In Upcoming Elections - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:01 AM

Russia Not in Talks With OSCE on Observers in Upcoming Elections - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russia has not been engaged in any consultations with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on the participation of its observers in Russian elections coming September, but is open to re-negotiations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Sunday.

"No, as of today, no consultations are under way. The ODIHR [OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights] decided not to send its representatives to Russia, if the office realizes it made a wrong decision, then they are welcome," Grushko said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

Russia will not further attempt to persuade the agency to send its observers to the September elections as it has fulfilled all its obligations within the OSCE and other international organizations, according to the diplomat.

Moscow, in turn, does not fear that without the ODIHR "certification" the results of upcoming elections will be seen as less legitimate in the West as the legitimacy is determined solely by the Russian people themselves, he noted.

"Such politicized attitude towards election monitoring is an instrument of pressure on individual countries, which is a well-known fact. We have been living in this reality for a long time," Grushko added.

Moreover, if the situation does not change and the OSCE does not take the infinitive to send observers, Moscow will also not take into account the conclusions made by the organization regarding the results of the elections as "it would be absurd to listen to those who were not present.".

The OSCE ODIHR refused to send observers to Russia to monitor the September parliamentary elections due to limitations on the number of observers. The OSCE said it believes that limitations were imposed "without any clear pandemic-related restrictions."

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Europe September Sunday All

Recent Stories

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

21 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering ..

Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering court to combat financial crim ..

36 minutes ago
 Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Governmen ..

Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Government media briefing

51 minutes ago
 UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector col ..

UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector collaboration

2 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua expl ..

Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua explore tech investment opportunit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.