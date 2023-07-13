Open Menu

Russia Not Informed About Start Of Negotiations On Ukraine In July - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Russia Not Informed About Start of Negotiations on Ukraine in July - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Russia did not receive signals from the partner countries participating in the meeting on Ukraine in Denmark that peace talks could begin as early as July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday. adding that there is reason to believe that this information is unreliable.

In June, Copenhagen hosted a high-level meeting, which was attended by representatives from a number of countries, including Brazil, India, South Africa and China, as well as White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. During the meeting, it was reportedly decided to hold peace talks on Ukraine in July. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that Moscow was not aware of any plans for such negotiations.

"We have not received such signals (from Russia's partners). There is every reason to believe that this information is unreliable, given the stubborn desire of Kiev and its Western curators to follow the path of escalating hostilities.

As we have repeatedly stressed, Russia has never abandoned dialogue as a political means to achieve the goals of the operation in Ukraine," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian news agency Lenta.Ru.

The main purpose of the meeting in Copenhagen was an attempt to convince representatives of the Global South to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, Lavrov noted, adding that this initiative is absolutely unacceptable and unpromising, as Russia has told partners from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Zelenskyy unveiled a 10-point peace initiative in November, which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.

