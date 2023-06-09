Russia Not Initiating Escalation With Chisinau, Moldovan People - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Moscow has not initiated any escalation with Chisinau and is not triggering tensions with the Moldovan people, while Moldova is following a pro-Western policy path, sparking the escalation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Friday.

"The Russian side has not initiated and is not triggering any escalation with Moldova. The current Moldovan authorities are pursuing a pro-Western policy, engaging in the anti-Russia policy of the United States and its allies. (Moldova) is following the path of sparking escalation in relations with Russia. There is no question of any escalation in Russia's relations with the Moldovan people, these are not our methods," Galuzin said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Russian-Moldovan relations have deteriorated after Moldova decided to expel a Russian diplomat in April. The Russian Embassy in Chisinau said that the Moldovan authorities did not explain the reasons for their decision, but it came after the head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, who was traveling to the autonomous territorial unit of Gagauzia for the Friendship of Peoples congress, was denied entry to Moldova on April 17.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Chisinau's actions an extremely unfriendly step. Moscow has repeatedly called on Moldova to pursue the interests of its own citizens and not to hinder the development of people-to-people contacts and inter-regional relations with Russia.