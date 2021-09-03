UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Interested In Afghanistan's Disintegration - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:38 PM

Russia is not interested in disintegration of Afghanistan, as there will be "no one to talk to", President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, also stressing that many radical forces are present in Afghanistan apart from the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia)

"The Taliban movement is not homogeneous, although it mostly consists of Pashtun tribes ...

Representatives of many other organizations, including radical ones such as the Islamic State [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia], are present in Afghanistan. Many people, including radicals, were released from prisons. Russia is not interested in disintegration of Afghanistan. If it happens, there will be no one to talk to ... The sooner the Taliban join the so-called family of civilized peoples, the easier it will be to communicate, have influence and ask question," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

