KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Russia is not interested in the arms race but is forced to improve its combat capabilities in response to unfriendly actions by NATO, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.

"To ensure security and protect national interests, our armed forces are forced to respond to the unfriendly actions by NATO, to improve their combat capabilities.

All measures taken are aimed exclusively at strengthening the defense, are limited in scale and correspond to modern military dangers," Shoigu told reporters following the end of the International Army Games.

"We are not interested in the arms race. To reduce tensions, we intend to adhere to the maximum openness regarding military activity," the minister said, adding that the relevant information is being posted on the Defense Ministry's website, while briefings are held for military attaches and media.