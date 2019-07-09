Russia Not Interested in Heating Up Situation Around Iran - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow is not interested in heating up the situation around Iran, expects Iran to show restraint, and emphasizes that Tehran does not violate the terms of the existing agreements with its actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

"We are certainly not interested in the situation around Iran and in the region in general getting heated... We expect Iran to show restraint, but we cannot close our eyes to objective facts, and the facts are that Iran, when it began to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent to 5 percent for a start... does not violate the NPT, the Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA, or the additional protocol to the agreement," Lavrov told reporters.