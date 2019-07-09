UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Not Interested In Heating Up Situation Around Iran - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:49 PM

Russia Not Interested in Heating Up Situation Around Iran - Lavrov

Moscow is not interested in heating up the situation around Iran, expects Iran to show restraint, and emphasizes that Tehran does not violate the terms of the existing agreements with its actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

VYSOKE TATRY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Moscow is not interested in heating up the situation around Iran, expects Iran to show restraint, and emphasizes that Tehran does not violate the terms of the existing agreements with its actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We are certainly not interested in the situation around Iran and in the region in general getting heated... We expect Iran to show restraint, but we cannot close our eyes to objective facts, and the facts are that Iran, when it began to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent to 5 percent for a start... does not violate the NPT, the Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA, or the additional protocol to the agreement," Lavrov told reporters.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Tehran Agreement

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi visits Cairo Biennale

5 minutes ago

Resolution submitted to award ‘Medal of Democrac ..

10 minutes ago

Water level increases at Taunsa barrage

55 seconds ago

NEC calls on individuals to hold off campaigning u ..

20 minutes ago

Police raid hotel in Lahore, make women's videos

25 minutes ago

Planning Commission gives comparative position of ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.