Russia Not Interested in Victory of Any of Warring Sides in Afghanistan - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russia is not interested in seeing any of the warring sides in Afghanistan emerging victorious as such a solution would be too fragile, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are not working now to ensure that one force in Afghanistan overpowers another, because this will be a very unstable, fragile and temporary solution," Lavrov told reporters at the Central and South Asia summit in Tashkent.

Russia's efforts are aimed at ensuring that the dialogue that will lead to a political settlement is "inclusive with the participation of all political, ethnic and other groups in Afghanistan," Lavrov added.