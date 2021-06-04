Russia Not Interfering in Ukrainian-US Relations - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia does not interfere in the relations between Ukraine and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, asked about the possible Kiev-Washington meeting ahead of the top-level Russian-US summit

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia does not interfere in the relations between Ukraine and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, asked about the possible Kiev-Washington meeting ahead of the top-level Russian-US summit.

"This issue is related to the bilateral relations between the US and Ukraine. We do not plan to, we cannot and we have to intention to interfere," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that Ukraine could be discussed at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, scheduled for June 16 in Geneva.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.