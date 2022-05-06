UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Invited To May 8 Celebrations Marking End Of WWII In France - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Russia Not Invited to May 8 Celebrations Marking End of WWII in France - Ambassador

Russia was not invited to the commemoration events to mark the end of World War II in France on May 8, Russian Ambassador to France Aleksey Meshkov said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Russia was not invited to the commemoration events to mark the end of World War II in France on May 8, Russian Ambassador to France Aleksey Meshkov said on Friday.

Earlier this day, Meshkov laid wreaths at a Statue in Père Lachaise cemetery to commemorate Russian soldiers who fought for the liberation of France during the war.

"On May 8, France will traditionally celebrate the victory in World War II. The ambassadors and military attachés, first of the Soviet Union, then of Russia, Belarus, as countries that made a decisive contribution to the victory over fascism have always been invited.

This year we did not find a place on the podium. Although there will be ambassadors of those countries that fought on the side of Nazi Germany," Meshkov told reporters.

It is important to remember this day and who really won this war, the ambassador noted.

On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to Austria said Russia is not expected to attend events organized by the Federal chancellery in memory of Austria's liberation from Nazism and the end of World War 2 in Europe.

