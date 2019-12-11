Russia Not Invited to Turkey-Germany-France-UK Summit on Syria in Istanbul - Lavrentyev

Russia has not received an invitation to the Turkish-German-French-UK summit on Syria, which Istanbul will host in February, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday, expressing the belief that without Russia's participation the meeting would not be productive

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia has not received an invitation to the Turkish-German-French-UK summit on Syria, which Istanbul will host in February, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday, expressing the belief that without Russia's participation the meeting would not be productive.

Damascus has not been invited either.

"No, not yet," Lavrentyev told reporters, when asked whether Moscow has received an invitation to the summit or any official information about it.

"I think Russia should anyway be present when any questions related to the Syrian settlement are discussed, as Russia is a key player in the Syrian field, and it has good relations with the Syrian government," Lavrentyev added.

"This would not be quite productive without Russia's participation. It would not be quite proper to expect any positive result from such a conference," he went to say.