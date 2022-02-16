Russia Not Involved in DDOS Attacks on Ukraine - Dmitry Peskov

Russia is not involved in any DDOS attacks against Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russia is not involved in any DDOS attacks against Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Kiev said that the websites of the Defense Ministry and the armed forces, as well as several banks, have suffered DDOS attacks.

"We don't know anything. And as expected, Ukraine continues to blame everything. Russia has nothing to do with any DDOS attacks," Peskov told reporters.