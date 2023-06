Russia Not Involved in Disinformation Campaign Against France - Embassy

Russia is not involved in any disinformation campaigns against the French Foreign Ministry, the Russian embassy in Paris said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russia is not involved in any disinformation campaigns against the French Foreign Ministry, the Russian embassy in Paris said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the French ministry said that Russia is conducting a "campaign to manipulate information" against Paris.

The ministry said that it has some "evidence" but did not disclose it.

The embassy said that France's accusations ""causes nothing but bewilderment and disappointment."