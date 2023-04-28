Russia Not Isolated, Will Develop Relations With Countries That Want Cooperation - Putin

Russia is not isolated and will develop relations with those countries that value their reputation and want to cooperate with Moscow, President Vladimir Putin told lawmakers on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russia is not isolated and will develop relations with those countries that value their reputation and want to cooperate with Moscow, President Vladimir Putin told lawmakers on Friday.

"We are not going to go into self-isolation, on the contrary, we will expand pragmatic, equal, mutually beneficial, exclusively partnership relations with friendly countries in Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America," Putin said.

Putin added that many people in the United States and Europe think the same way as Russians.

"The (Western) elites behave differently, but we know that the elites of these countries do not always pursue a policy directed in the interests of their people, they will regret this," Putin said, adding that Russia will work with those partners and global companies that "value their reputation and want to cooperate."