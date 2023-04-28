UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Isolated, Will Develop Relations With Countries That Want Cooperation - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Russia Not Isolated, Will Develop Relations With Countries That Want Cooperation - Putin

Russia is not isolated and will develop relations with those countries that value their reputation and want to cooperate with Moscow, President Vladimir Putin told lawmakers on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russia is not isolated and will develop relations with those countries that value their reputation and want to cooperate with Moscow, President Vladimir Putin told lawmakers on Friday.

"We are not going to go into self-isolation, on the contrary, we will expand pragmatic, equal, mutually beneficial, exclusively partnership relations with friendly countries in Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America," Putin said.

Putin added that many people in the United States and Europe think the same way as Russians.

"The (Western) elites behave differently, but we know that the elites of these countries do not always pursue a policy directed in the interests of their people, they will regret this," Putin said, adding that Russia will work with those partners and global companies that "value their reputation and want to cooperate."

Related Topics

Africa Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Same United States

Recent Stories

Canadian Government Invests Over $1Bln for 11 Larg ..

Canadian Government Invests Over $1Bln for 11 Large-Scale Strategic Research Ini ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China traditional medicine cooperation ca ..

Pakistan-China traditional medicine cooperation can bring fruitful results: Expe ..

6 minutes ago
 Chinese, foreign media witness rural revitalizatio ..

Chinese, foreign media witness rural revitalization of Qingdao, Shandong provinc ..

6 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation increases by 0.15 percent

Weekly inflation increases by 0.15 percent

6 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submits report in SC regarding provisi ..

6 minutes ago
 2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Co ..

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Conference discusses the latest ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.