UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Not Liable To Belarus For 'Losses' Due To Tax Maneuver - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:06 PM

Russia Not Liable to Belarus for 'Losses' Due to Tax Maneuver - Cabinet

Russia is not liable to Belarus for "losses" of the Belarusian budget due to Russia's tax maneuver, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov told reporters Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russia is not liable to Belarus for "losses" of the Belarusian budget due to Russia's tax maneuver, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov told reporters Thursday.

"The argument by the Belarusian finance minister is strange. You can't lose what does not belong to you.

The so-called losses of the Belarusian budget due to changes in Russian legislation (tax maneuver) do not apply to the existing obligations of the Russian Federation to the republic, including financial ones," Osipov said.

Belarusian Finance Minister Maksim Yermolovich said earlier in the day the Belarusian economy would lose around $400 million in 2020 due to Russia's tax maneuver.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Budget Belarus 2020 Million

Recent Stories

PML-N moves separate plea to ECP seeking investiga ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance to expand scope of excise tax ..

23 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah dubbed &#039;Gulf Tourism Capital&# ..

38 minutes ago

MQM Chief charged, arrested over terrorism charges ..

43 minutes ago

Lootah lights the way for a brighter future; suppo ..

45 minutes ago

Rashid Latif advises struggling Sarfaraz to take r ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.