Russia Not Liable to Belarus for 'Losses' Due to Tax Maneuver - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia is not liable to Belarus for "losses" of the Belarusian budget due to Russia's tax maneuver, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov told reporters Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russia is not liable to Belarus for "losses" of the Belarusian budget due to Russia's tax maneuver, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov told reporters Thursday.

"The argument by the Belarusian finance minister is strange. You can't lose what does not belong to you.

The so-called losses of the Belarusian budget due to changes in Russian legislation (tax maneuver) do not apply to the existing obligations of the Russian Federation to the republic, including financial ones," Osipov said.

Belarusian Finance Minister Maksim Yermolovich said earlier in the day the Belarusian economy would lose around $400 million in 2020 due to Russia's tax maneuver.