Russia Not Linking its Cooperation With China to Security Proposals to NATO - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia-China cooperation should not be linked to Moscow's security guarantees' proposals to NATO and the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"I would not relate one to the other. We have a very special relationship with China, extremely close, friendly ... I do not see any problems in our relations with China that would cause inconvenience for someone," Ryabkov told a press conference.