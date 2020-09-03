UrduPoint.com
Russia Not Meddling In Montenegro's Affairs, Expects Same From Others - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:03 PM

Moscow is not going to interfere in the internal affairs of Montenegro, it expects such behavior from everyone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Moscow is not going to interfere in the internal affairs of Montenegro, it expects such behavior from everyone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Sunday, parliamentary election were held in Montenegro. According to the preliminary results, the opposition got the upper hand over the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) and its coalition partners. On Wednesday, Milo Djukanovic's DPS, which has been ruling for over 30 years, announced its readiness to form a parliamentary majority without radical pro-Serb opposition, indirectly inviting the Euro-reformist party URA to cooperate.

"We are closely following the development of the electoral process in Montenegro, where the results of the parliamentary election held on August 30 of this year continue to be summed up.

We note with regret that even at this crucial stage, when local parties and party coalitions have to determine the future configuration of legislative and executive power, speculations about 'external influence', including from Russia, on internal Montenegrin processes have revived again. Provocations are not ruled out," the ministry said.

"Of course, we are not going to interfere in other people's internal affairs, we expect similar behavior from everyone who cares about stability in the Balkans," it said.

Moscow expects that the end of the parliamentary campaign in Montenegro will take place in a peaceful atmosphere, and the country's parliament and government in the new composition will formulate priorities that meet the interests of their people, the ministry concluded.

