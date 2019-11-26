UrduPoint.com
Russia Not Meddling In UK Political Process, Seeks Improving Relations - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:21 PM

Russia Not Meddling in UK Political Process, Seeks Improving Relations - Ambassador

Russia is not interfering in the UK political process but is instead looking for common points for improving the bilateral relations, Andrei Kelin, the new Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, said on Tuesday, commenting on a recent report by the Sunday Times

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russia is not interfering in the UK political process but is instead looking for common points for improving the bilateral relations, Andrei Kelin, the new Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom, said on Tuesday, commenting on a recent report by the Sunday Times.

The Sunday Times claimed earlier in November that "nine Russian business people" were named in a secret intelligence report about alleged threats to the UK democracy. The report has not been published yet.

"We follow very attentively statements made at party conferences, and programs, as it is important for us to know what sentiment prevails currently within the leading parties.

But we certainly do not interfere in this process, and no matter who comes to power, we will be looking for common points, on the basis of which it will be possible to work on improving relations," Kelin told Russian journalists.

The ambassador expressed hope that Russia's alleged meddling would not become a key focus of the UK political campaign, unlike in the United States.

