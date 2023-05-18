Russia Not Obstructing Exit of Turkish Vessels Blocked in Ukraine Ports- Foreign Ministry

Russia has never obstructed the exit of Turkish vessels that are blocked in the Ukrainian ports, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia has never obstructed the exit of Turkish vessels that are blocked in the Ukrainian ports, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had notified him of permission for six Turkish vessels to leave the ports of Ukraine, that have been "stuck" there since the beginning of Russia's special operation.

"We would like to note that there have never been any obstacles on the part of Russia to the exit of Turkish ships blocked in the ports of Ukraine.

The Russian side was initially ready to help ensure their peaceful passage in the Black Sea waters. The problems, as before, arose from the Ukrainian side," the ministry said, commentating on the matter.

There are a lot of minefields near the ports where Turkish ships are docked, which makes the passage of ships almost impossible, the ministry explained.