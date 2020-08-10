UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia 'Not Okay' With US Criticism Over Whelan's Espionage Conviction - Security Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russia 'Not Okay' With US Criticism Over Whelan's Espionage Conviction - Security Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Ex-US marine Paul Whelan got a due process in Russia and Washington's protests against his conviction on spying charges are inappropriate, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council told Sputnik.

Alexander Venediktov said the 50-year-old American, who also holds UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, "was arrested on perfectly legal grounds in line with all Russian and international legal rules, and Washington's protests are inappropriate.

"

He argued that the US Department of Justice had made a habit of having Russian nationals arrested but objected to Americans being put on trial in Russia. "We are not okay with this logic," the national security official added.

The Russian Federal security agency, FSB, says Whelan was caught red-handed in Moscow in December 2018. He was sentenced to 16 years of hard labor in June and transferred to a prison in Mordovia region southeast of Moscow earlier in August. He denied the charges.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Ireland United Kingdom June August December Citizenship 2018 All

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 August 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

12 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

12 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

12 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.