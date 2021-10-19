Russia Not On Agenda Of EU Summit On October 21-22 - Russian Envoy To EU
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The topic of Russia is not on the agenda of the EU summit, which will be held on October 21-22, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Tuesday.
"It is not on agenda," Chizhov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.
He explained that the main topics of the summit would be the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and intra-European problems, including relations between Brussels and Warsaw on the rule of law.