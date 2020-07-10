Russia Not Opposing High-Level Meetings With US - Foreign Minister

Russia does not refuse to hold high-level meetings with the United States but no specific agreements on this have been reached, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia does not refuse to hold high-level meetings with the United States but no specific agreements on this have been reached, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"No one concluded any agreements [on high-level visits], because the arrangement on the visit means a specific date and a specific city [should be agreed upon] ...

But no one is against such visits," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow is willing to work with Washington at all levels.

"The President [Vladimir Putin] has good contacts with his US counterpart [Donald Trump]. I also communicate with [US Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo, there is also a dialogue on the levels of our deputies. So, we do not see any obstacles if there is interest on the US side," Lavrov said.