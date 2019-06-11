UrduPoint.com
Russia Not Optimistic About Iran Steps On JCPOA, But Tehran Has No Other Choice - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 23 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:25 PM

Moscow is concerned by Tehran's moves on growing its nuclear potential, but it understands that Iran has no other choice in the current state of affairs, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Moscow is concerned by Tehran's moves on growing its nuclear potential, but it understands that Iran has no other choice in the current state of affairs, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned that the moment is coming when new steps by Iran are possible within framework of measures announced by Iranian President [Hassan] Rouhani on limiting the volume of commitments, voluntary undertaken by the Islamic republic. This is a concept that is called in diplomatic circles as 'less for less.' Of course, we are not optimistic about this approach, 'more for more' would be better, but the reality is that Iran has no choice and we approach this situation with understanding," Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings international forum, held in Moscow.

Last May, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and reimpose its sanctions on Tehran that had been lifted under the agreement. The first package of restrictions came into force in August, while the second one followed in November.

In the wake of this decision, the other parties to the JCPOA China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union expressed their commitment to the accord and began working to create tools to bypass the sanctions.

