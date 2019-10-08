Russia Not Party To Donbas Conflict - Kremlin Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 03:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russia has never been and will not be a party to the conflict in Donbas, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday commenting on a statement by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the conflict was actually between Russia and Ukraine.
Lukashenko said in Minsk Tuesday that "it should not be said that this is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine."
"Here we can only disagree with the assessment, because the conflict in Donbas is an intra-Ukrainian conflict and Russia in no way has been or will be a party to this conflict," Peskov said.