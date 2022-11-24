UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Planning Hasty Measures Over Poland's Reaction To 'Missile Incident' - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Russia Not Planning Hasty Measures Over Poland's Reaction to 'Missile Incident' - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Moscow is not planning to take hasty measures because of Warsaw's reaction to the "missile incident" but will take it into account in the future, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.

The ministry recalled that the Polish Foreign Ministry on November 15 "requested Russia's explanations" over the landing of missiles on Polish territory. The ministry added that the Russian Defense Ministry has provided exhaustive information about the non-involvement of the Russian Armed Forces in the "missile incident."

"We are not planning to take any hasty measures in this context, but we will take it into account in the general context of our relations with Poland," the ministry said.

On November 15, two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later added that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces. The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris in photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons.

On November 16, the foreign ministry summoned Poland's charge d'affaires and pointed to "unacceptable whipping up of anti-Russian hysteria in Poland around the incident with the fall of two missiles in the Polish village of Przewodow on November 15, 2022, which resulted in the death of people."

