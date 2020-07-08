Russia Not Planning High-Level Meetings With Czech Republic Soon - Kremlin

Russia is not planning any high-level contact with the Czech Republic in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russia is not planning any high-level contact with the Czech Republic in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"For the time being, we are not planning any bilateral contacts at the high or highest level," the spokesman told reporters.

Peskov remarked that Russian-Czech relations were "marred by certain events with some unfriendly steps taken by regional and central authorities." In early April, a district in Prague dismantled a monument to a Soviet marshal Ivan Konev and was planning to put it in a museum. The Kremlin then said it would prefer to see the monument restored in the Czech Republic or in Russia.

"Nevertheless, you know that Russia is in favor of good ties, good relationships with all countries, including the Czech Republic," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, the FSB (Federal Security Service) detained Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency, on suspicion of handing defense secrets to an unnamed NATO special service. According to Safronov's lawyer, Ivan Pavlov, the former journalist is suspected of links to the Czech special services. But the investigators believe the US to have been the ultimate recipient of the secret data, the lawyer said.