Russia Not Planning New Missions to Fly People Out of Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russia at the moment is not planning any additional missions to fly people out of Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"You know there that already was an operation. I think that the situation is being monitored through various departments. So far, no other operations are planned. And then everything will depend on how the situation will develop," Peskov told reporters.