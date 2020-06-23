Russia Not Planning New Steps on Open Skies Treaty at July 6 Conference - Lavrov

Russia does not plan to implement any new measures regarding the Open Skies Treaty at the July 6 conference, during which participating nations are set to discuss Washington's withdrawal, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russia does not plan to implement any new measures regarding the Open Skies Treaty at the July 6 conference, during which participating nations are set to discuss Washington's withdrawal, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I cannot make decisions for other countries.

Looking at Russia's approaches that the country has been pursuing during all these years within the Open Skies Treaty, we cannot see any reasons that could justify the US' unilateral moves aimed at destroying yet another multilateral instrument, constituting the basis of the strategic stability system ... We are not going to take any new steps," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with the foreign ministers of India and China.

However, the Russian foreign minister noted that no steps on the Open Skies treaty could be excluded after the US' exit from the security deal.