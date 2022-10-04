UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Planning On Taking Part In Rhetoric On Nuclear Issue - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Russia does plan to take part in the rhetoric on the nuclear issue, which is very popular in the Western media and among politicians right now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The Western media, Western politicians, heads of state are engaging in the rhetoric on the nuclear issue now.

We do not want to take part in this," Peskov said, commenting on the publication of The Times that the Russia may conduct nuclear tests near Ukraine.

On Monday, The Times newspaper reported that NATO had warned the member countries of the alliance that Russia could conduct nuclear tests on the borders with Ukraine and in the Black Sea. The publication said that by doing so Russia can demonstrate its readiness to use weapons of mass destruction.

