Russia Not Planning To Attack Anyone - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Russia Not Planning to Attack Anyone - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia is not planning to attack anyone and does not make aggressive plans, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We have repeatedly stated at various levels that Russia is not going to attack anyone.

Russia is not making any aggressive plans. And it is completely wrong to say otherwise. And it is completely wrong to associate any movements of the Russian armed forces across the territory of our country with such plans. This is not true," Peskov told reporters.

