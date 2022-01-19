Russia Not Planning to Attack Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia is not going to launch an attack against Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

"We do not intend to take any aggressive action. We will not attack and invade Ukraine," Ryabkov told the Valdai Discussion Club.

The diplomat noted that Russia is not taking any action that threaten Ukraine's security.

"We only conduct exercises, regular troop movements on our own territory," the official said.

Russia will do everything possible to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO by diplomatic means, he added.