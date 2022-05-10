Russia Not Planning to Close Embassies of European Countries - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Moscow is not going to close the embassies of European countries in response to new possible unfriendly steps, such measures are not in Russian traditions, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

"This is not in our traditions.

Therefore, we believe that the work of diplomatic missions is important," Grushko said, answering the question whether the closure of European diplomatic missions in Russia amid new unfriendly steps by Western countries and the expansion of sanctions was possible.

"The diplomatic war, the campaign of expulsions were not started by us," he said.