Russia Not Planning To Create Military Base In Libya - Ambassador To Egypt

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 07:30 AM

Russia Not Planning to Create Military Base in Libya - Ambassador to Egypt

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russia does not plan to create a military base in Libya, no corresponding requests have been sent to the Libyan authorities, Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko said.

Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha told Bloomberg on June 7 that it was necessary "to prevent Russia from setting up bases in Sirte and Juffra.

"

"Russia has no such plans. No requests from the Russian side have been made to the Libyan authorities to create any military base or naval basing point," the ambassador said on the Egyptian TEN television channel when asked a relevant question by the host.

