Russia Not Planning to Create New Military Base in Abkhazia - Russian Ambassador

SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Russia has no plans to build a new military base in Abkhazia, Russian Ambassador to the breakaway state Mikhail Shurgalin told Sputnik.

The security of the self-declared republic is fully ensured by the forces of the 7th joint Russian military base and the office of the FSB of Russia in Abkhazia, the diplomat said.

"Both of the structures I have named are constantly being improved, their functioning requires modernization of the organizational framework for their presence on the territory of the republic. In this sense, the creation of some kind of a new military base is not planned, but changes to the existing functionality are possible," Shurgalin said.