UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Planning To Create New Military Base In Abkhazia - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Russia Not Planning to Create New Military Base in Abkhazia - Russian Ambassador

SUKHUMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Russia has no plans to build a new military base in Abkhazia, Russian Ambassador to the breakaway state Mikhail Shurgalin told Sputnik.

The security of the self-declared republic is fully ensured by the forces of the 7th joint Russian military base and the office of the FSB of Russia in Abkhazia, the diplomat said.

"Both of the structures I have named are constantly being improved, their functioning requires modernization of the organizational framework for their presence on the territory of the republic. In this sense, the creation of some kind of a new military base is not planned, but changes to the existing functionality are possible," Shurgalin said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

13 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

13 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.