UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Planning To Enter 'Sanctions War' With Other Countries - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Russia Not Planning to Enter 'Sanctions War' With Other Countries - Foreign Ministry

Moscow, in its response to sanctions against Russia, does not intend to enter a "sanctions war" with other countries, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's economic cooperation department, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Moscow, in its response to sanctions against Russia, does not intend to enter a "sanctions war" with other countries, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's economic cooperation department, said on Thursday.

"There will be retaliatory measures from us. In some areas, we have already taken countermeasures, but we do not intend to enter a sanctions war or sanctions hysteria," Birichevsky said on air of Russian broadcaster RT.

Russia understands that sanctions are a double-edged sword, Birichevsky noted, in that a country that imposes sanctions may suffer more from them.

"As for the impact on the Russian economy, these steps were quite predictable. We had the experience and time to prepare for them. As you can see, our economy quickly adapted to the previous sanctions that were imposed in 2014," Birichevsky added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk February May From

Recent Stories

US to Ease COVID-19 Travel Warnings Next Week as P ..

US to Ease COVID-19 Travel Warnings Next Week as Pandemic Declines - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hit ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 148

2 minutes ago
 JSMU welcomes BSMT Batch 2022

JSMU welcomes BSMT Batch 2022

2 minutes ago
 Security high alert on eve of Easter: CPO

Security high alert on eve of Easter: CPO

2 minutes ago
 About 30,000 Ukrainians returning home every day: ..

About 30,000 Ukrainians returning home every day: UN relief agencies

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of Agha Siraj Dur ..

Supreme Court adjourns bail plea of Agha Siraj Durrani for two weeks

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.