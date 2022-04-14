Russia Not Planning to Enter 'Sanctions War' With Other Countries - Foreign Ministry

Moscow, in its response to sanctions against Russia, does not intend to enter a "sanctions war" with other countries, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's economic cooperation department, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Moscow, in its response to sanctions against Russia, does not intend to enter a "sanctions war" with other countries, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's economic cooperation department, said on Thursday.

"There will be retaliatory measures from us. In some areas, we have already taken countermeasures, but we do not intend to enter a sanctions war or sanctions hysteria," Birichevsky said on air of Russian broadcaster RT.

Russia understands that sanctions are a double-edged sword, Birichevsky noted, in that a country that imposes sanctions may suffer more from them.

"As for the impact on the Russian economy, these steps were quite predictable. We had the experience and time to prepare for them. As you can see, our economy quickly adapted to the previous sanctions that were imposed in 2014," Birichevsky added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.