Russia Not Planning To Give Up On International Space Station - Energia Company

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 08:52 PM

Russia Not Planning to Give Up on International Space Station - Energia Company

Russia is not planning to give up on the International Space Station (ISS), deputy chief of rocket and space corporation Energia, Vladimir Soloviev, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russia is not planning to give up on the International Space Station (ISS), deputy chief of rocket and space corporation Energia, Vladimir Soloviev, said.

"There is no discussion of the International Space Station stopping work after 2025 or of [Russia] ending its partnerships.

The report at the meeting of the council of the academy of Science was theoretical in nature and was not a proposal on the further development of the ISS. So it was misinterpreted by some media," Soloviev said, as quoted in the Telegram channel of the Russian space agency.

The decision on the future of the station can be made only "at the government level" and should be based on proposals of key rocket and space industry companies, Soloviev remarked.

More Stories From World

