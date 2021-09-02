UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Planning To Mediate Negotiations Of Taliban, Other Afghan Forces - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:02 PM

Russia Not Planning to Mediate Negotiations of Taliban, Other Afghan Forces - Lavrov

Moscow currently has no plans to mediate negotiations between the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and other forces in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Moscow currently has no plans to mediate negotiations between the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and other forces in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Russia calls on the Taliban and other forces to engaged in dialogue and agree on the formation of an inclusive transitional government, the foreign minister noted.

"But we currently have no plans to mediate the negotiations, and I believe no one plans to to it. Everyone wants the Taliban and other ethnic and political actors in Afghanistan to reach an agreement. Both Western countries, China and Central Asian nations keep sending relevant signals," Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of the Sverdlovsk region's sports community.

