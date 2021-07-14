Russia Not Planning to Talk China Into Joining Arms Control Talks With US - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Moscow is not going to convince China to join Russian-US arms control negotiations, as Beijing should make the decision on its own, Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told Sputnik in an interview.

Russia considers strategic stability a bilateral issue between Moscow and Washington since the two have gone far ahead of the rest of the world, including China, in terms of nuclear potential, the diplomat explained.

"We did not oppose China's participation in the collective discussion of strategic stability and security, but, firstly, this is purely China's decision, and secondly, as we have repeatedly and bluntly stated to our American partners, we categorically refuse to talk our Chinese partners into [it]. This is a sovereign issue for China," Denisov said.

Beijing has repeatedly voiced it stance on the matter.

China, in particular, has stated that the two largest nuclear powers ” Russia and the United States ” should continue to reduce their nuclear weapons stockpiles in accordance with the formula "in a controlled, irreversible and legally binding order."

While negotiating the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Moscow, the previous US administration of President Donald Trump pushed for China to join the arms control talks. Beijing, however, has said it is not interested in trilateral talks on the issue.

Russia and the US agreed in February to prolong the New START Treaty for five years, until February 5, 2026, without any modification. The new American administration, however, has not abandoned the idea of bringing China to the negotiating table on nuclear arms, as well as engaging the Asian nation bilaterally.