Russia Not Planning to Use Nuclear Weapons During Its Special Operation in Ukraine- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Russia does not intend to use nuclear weapons during a special military operation in Ukraine, Alexey Zaitsev, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, said on Friday.

"We have repeatedly had to deny insinuations about Russia's possible use of nuclear weapons in the special military operation. This is a deliberate lie," Zaitsev told a briefing.

Russia firmly adheres to the principles that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," according to deputy director.

"Last year, it was Russia that was able to convince the United States, and then the entire nuclear five, to reaffirm their commitment to this principle," Zaitsev added.