Russia Not Posing Threat or Risk to Kazakhstan - Kazakh Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Russia is not posing any threats or risks to Kazakhstan, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Tuesday.

"It does not mean that today we have or feel any threats or risks from Russia," Tileuberdi said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The minister added that Russia and Kazakhstan have the longest border in the world, cooperate on a range of different issues, and hold regular consultations and contacts at all levels.