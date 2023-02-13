Russia Not Pressuring Damascus on Humanitarian Issues, Provides Assistance - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Moscow does not exert pressure on Damascus in terms of humanitarian issues, and is constantly in contact with the Syrian side and provides assistance in eliminating the aftermath of the earthquake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Syria currently stands at 8,500, according to Rick Brennan, the acting regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean office of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"No, Russia does not put pressure on the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic, we are in constant contact. Russia is making great efforts to help the victims in Syria as a result of this devastating earthquake," Peskov told a briefing, answering a relevant question.

The spokesman added all issues related to the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syrians affected by the earthquake should be resolved promptly in contact with the Syrian authorities.

"It depends on the decision of the Syrian Arab Republic. You know that we are finding ways for our specialists, our rescue teams to work there, our military are helping to remove the rubble and continue to deliver humanitarian aid there. All other issues are the prerogative of the legitimate authorities of Syria," Peskov added, answering the question whether Russia is working to ensure that more than one checkpoint is open for humanitarian aid.