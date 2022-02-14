UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Ready For Years-Long Negotiations On Security - Dmitry Peskov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 12:33 PM

Russia Not Ready for Years-Long Negotiations on Security - Dmitry Peskov

Moscow is not ready for dialogue with the United States and NATO on strategic security if they last many years as the discussion is about serious threats to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Moscow is not ready for dialogue with the United States and NATO on strategic security if they last many years as the discussion is about serious threats to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"President Putin has repeatedly said that we are not ready to make this entire dialogue multi-year negotiations, because otherwise, it will be conducted in parallel with specific actions of the NATO countries and the United States to arm Ukraine, to draw Ukraine into the military infrastructure of NATO and the gradual absorption of Ukraine by NATO. This is not in our interests," Peskov said, adding that this is a threat to Russia and the country needs to take measures to minimize risks.

>