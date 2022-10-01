UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Reelected To ICAO Council - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Russia has not been reelected to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Reuters reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Russia has not been reelected to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Reuters reported on Saturday.

The news agency did not specify its sources, while saying that Russia failed to receive enough votes to secure its seat in ICAO's governing body, comprising 36 member states.

Sputnik has requested ICAO's press service to comment on these reports, but has received no response yet.

