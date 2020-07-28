UrduPoint.com
Russia Not Refusing To Discuss Officers Return To Joint Center On Donbas Control - Kremlin

Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:15 PM

Russia does not refuse to discuss the possibility to return its military officers to the Joint Center on Control and Coordination in Donbas (JCCC), but believes it is too early to discuss conditions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

On Monday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that Kiev would like Russian officers to resume their work in the JCCC, suspended since late 2017. Back then, Moscow explained that the decision was motivated by difficulties the JCCC faced due to the Ukrainian government's position.

However, Peskov said Russian officers could return to the JCCC if Kiev ceased provocations.

"No one refuses to discuss the matter, but we should first work on it together," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Russian officers were withdrawn for certain reasons.

"After we discuss the modality of their participation and certain guarantees for equitable participation, then we can think about it. It is too early to discuss specific conditions yet," Peskov specified.

