Russia Not Refusing to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Russia is not refusing to discuss the situation in Ukraine, but it does not understand the rationale behind a UN Security Council meeting on the issue requested by the US, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"Russia is not refusing to discuss the situation in Ukraine, we are not understanding why are we here today," he told the UNSC meeting.