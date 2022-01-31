UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Refusing To Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Russia Not Refusing to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Nebenzia

Russia is not refusing to discuss the situation in Ukraine, but it does not understand the rationale behind a UN Security Council meeting on the issue requested by the US, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Russia is not refusing to discuss the situation in Ukraine, but it does not understand the rationale behind a UN Security Council meeting on the issue requested by the US, Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"Russia is not refusing to discuss the situation in Ukraine, we are not understanding why are we here today," he told the UNSC meeting.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

US Authorities Investigate Bomb Threats at 6 Histo ..

US Authorities Investigate Bomb Threats at 6 Historically Black Colleges - Repor ..

1 minute ago
 UK's Johnson Refuses to Step Down After Report on ..

UK's Johnson Refuses to Step Down After Report on Downing Street COVID-19 Lockdo ..

1 minute ago
 Muhammad Khan lays foundation stone of Black Top R ..

Muhammad Khan lays foundation stone of Black Top Roads in Naseerabad

1 minute ago
 WASA helpline activated for registration of compla ..

WASA helpline activated for registration of complaints about missing manhole lid ..

1 minute ago
 Only 17% of Americans Satisfied With Direction of ..

Only 17% of Americans Satisfied With Direction of Country - Poll

4 minutes ago
 Iraqis Protest Ex-Foreign Minister's Nomination fo ..

Iraqis Protest Ex-Foreign Minister's Nomination for President - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>