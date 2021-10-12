Russia will not reject further negotiations on concluding a peace treaty with Japan despite Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's claim that his country's sovereignty extends to the southern Kuril Islands, but dialogue on such conditions is unacceptable, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper chamber's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russia will not reject further negotiations on concluding a peace treaty with Japan despite Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's claim that his country's sovereignty extends to the southern Kuril Islands, but dialogue on such conditions is unacceptable, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper chamber's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"No, we do not reject the possibility of further negotiations but we do not accept such conditions," Dzhabarov said.